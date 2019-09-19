World Weightlifting Championships: Mirabai Chanu Betters Her National Record But Fails To Win Medal

Ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu missed out on a podium, finishing fourth, in the women's 49 kg event at the World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya, Thailand on Thursday. Chanu bettered her own national record as she lifted her personal best in all the three categories. In snatch, she lifted 87 kg followed by 114 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 201 kg. The gold medal was won by Jiang Huihua of China with an effort 212 kg (94kg+118kg).