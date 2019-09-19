World Weightlifting Championships: Mirabai Chanu Betters Her National Record But Fails To Win Medal

Mirabai Chanu bettered her own national record as she lifted her personal best in all categories. © Twitter
Ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu missed out on a podium, finishing fourth, in the women's 49 kg event at the World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya, Thailand on Thursday. Chanu bettered her own national record as she lifted her personal best in all the three categories. In snatch, she lifted 87 kg followed by 114 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 201 kg. The gold medal was won by Jiang Huihua of China with an effort 212 kg (94kg+118kg).
Meanwhile, Sneha Soren finished second in group D of the women's 55kg event.
The 18-year-old lifted a 173 kg (72kg+101kg) to be placed at the second spot in the eight-woman field of the easiest group competition. In the snatch section, Sneha finished fifth after lifting 72 kgs.
