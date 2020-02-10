Defending champions India suffered a shock three-wicket loss to relinquish their crown to first-time U-19 World Cup champions Bangladesh on Sunday. Bangladesh, who went into the match as the underdogs, put in some exceptional performances in the field to stop India from winning a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title. However, their good work during the the U-19 World Cup final was somewhat undone by their unruly celebrations after winning the title . And while Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali apologised on his team's behalf, India skipper Priyam Garg termed the Bangladesh players' post-match reaction as "bad".

"We were easy. Winning and losing is a part and parcel of the game. But the reaction from the other side was bad. That should not have happened," said India captain Priyam Garg in the post-match press conference.

India coach Paras Mhambrey said that while he understood that players can get emotional with so much at stake, the reaction of the Bangladesh players was not good for cricket.

"Sometimes these things happen. Players can get emotional because there is so much at stake. Whatever happened wasn't good. I think it's not good for cricket as well. I think in the future you got to be careful with these things," said India coach Paras Mhambrey said of the incident.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali, who was adjudged Player of the U-19 World Cup final for his unbeaten 43, apologised on the behalf of his team and admitted that emotions got the better of some of his teammates.

"I don't know exactly (about the incident) but what happened should not have. In the final, emotions can come out and sometimes the boys were getting pumped. As a youngster it should not be happening. In any manner, we have to show respect to our opponents and we should have the respect for the game because cricket is known as the gentleman's game. So, I'll be sorry for my team.

"India-Bangladesh brings out the spark and before the World Cup final we lost the Asia Cup final to them. So the boys were too pumped up and wanted to take revenge. I will not say that it should be happening but I'm sorry from my side."

Chasing 178 to win, Bangladesh were struggling at 102 for six but Akbar, who finished 43 not out, dragged them towards the line.

A brief flurry of rain saw the players leave the field with Bangladesh on 163 for seven. When they returned the target had been adjusted under DLS to 170 from 46 overs.

Bangladesh needed seven from 30 balls and Akbar and Rakibul Hasan duly knocked off the runs to claim Bangladesh's first World Cup at any level.