 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Under 19 World Cup 2020

 17 Jan 20 to 09 Feb 20

IND vs BAN, U-19 World Cup Final: Bangladesh Beat India To Win Maiden Under-19 Title

Updated: 09 February 2020 23:01 IST

Bangladesh chased down the revised target of 170 with 23 balls to spare as they beat India to clinch their first-ever Under-19 World Cup title.

IND vs BAN, U-19 World Cup Final: Bangladesh Beat India To Win Maiden Under-19 Title
Bangladesh won their first-ever ICC major title by beating India in the final of Under-19 World Cup. © Twitter

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali kept his calm to lead his team to a stunning three-wicket win over India in Potchefstroom to win the Under-19 World Cup for the first time. Chasing 178 to win, Bangladesh were struggling at 102 for six but Akbar, who finished 43 not out, dragged them towards the line. A brief flurry of rain saw the players leave the field with Bangladesh on 163 for seven. When they returned the target had been adjusted under DLS to 170 from 46 overs. Bangladesh needed seven from 30 balls and Akbar and Rakibul Hasan duly knocked off the runs to claim Bangladesh's first World Cup at any level.

"It's an unbelievable experience," said Rakibul who hit the winning run.

"We came here with plans and it worked out really well. Whichever team executes their plans better on the day wins, and that happened for us today."

The day started well for Bangladesh when Akbar called correctly at the toss and put India in to bat.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was again the stand-out batsman for defending champions India as he carved 88 from 121 balls.

The 18-year-old left-hander from Uttar Pradesh already had three fifties and a century under his belt at this competition - the only time he failed to make a half-century was in the group match against Japan when India needed just 42 to win.

Jaiswal, who has just landed a contract with Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals, hit eight fours and a six before miscuing a short-arm pull off Shoriful Islam.

He ended the competition as top run-scorer with 400 at an average of 133.33 and was named Player of the Tournament.

Avishek Das was the most successful bowler with three for 40 and there were two each for Shoriful and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Tilak Varma made a watchful 38 from 65 balls and Dhruv Jurel 22 from 38 as the Indians struggled to attack the Bangladeshi bowling.

Jaiswal apart, the other Indian batsmen managed just four boundaries between them.

Bishnoi battle

Bangladesh began confidently through Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan who brought up the 50 partnership with a six off Ravi Bishnoi.

Three balls later he fell for the Bishnoi googly and holed out to Kartik Tyagi at midwicket.

Another googly accounted for Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who had scored a century in the semi-final win over New Zealand, but as he departed so did Emon who retired hurt on 25 suffering from cramp.

Bishnoi, who finished with four for 30, then removed Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossain in quick succession to have Bangladesh reeling at 65 for four.

At 102 for six the game looked over but Emon returned to join pugnacious captain Akbar Ali.

Together they added 41 and when Emon fell to the leg-spin of Jaiwal for 47, it was left to Akbar to see his side home.

"It's a dream come true," said Akbar.

"We've had a very good experience, and this is just the beginning for us. Hopefully, this will be the starting stone for us."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India U19 India U19 Bangladesh U19 Bangladesh U19 Yashasvi Jaiswal Under 19 World Cup 2020 Cricket India Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19, Super League Final
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bangladesh defeated India by 3 wickets to clinch their maiden U-19 WC
  • Akbar Ali remained unbeaten on 43 to take his side over the line
  • Ravi Bishnoi picked up four wickets in the Under-19 World Cup final
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Under-19 World Cup Final Highlights: Bangladesh Beat India To Clinch Maiden U-19 World Cup Title
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Under-19 World Cup Final Highlights: Bangladesh Beat India To Clinch Maiden U-19 World Cup Title
U-19 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohlis Message For Indian Team Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash
U-19 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli's Message For Indian Team Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash
India vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Under-19 World Cup Final Preview: With Eyes On A 5th Title, India Face Maiden Finalists Bangladesh
Under-19 World Cup Final Preview: With Eyes On A 5th Title, India Face Maiden Finalists Bangladesh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.