LIVE Score, India vs Bangladesh, ICC Under-19 World Cup Final: India Face Bangladesh With Eyes On 5th Title

Updated:09 February 2020 10:36 IST

India vs Bangladesh ICC U-19 World Cup Final, Live Cricket Score: India have won the U-19 World Cup for a record four times, including the last edition in 2018.

IND vs BAN Live Score: India defeated Australia and Pakistan in the knockout stages. © Twitter

India will be looking for their fifth Under-19 World Cup trophy when they take on Bangladesh in the final at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday. The Priyam Garg-led side have a perfect record in the tournament so far, having beaten the likes of Australia and Pakistan in the knockout stages to get to the final. Having already won the title a record four times, including the last edition in 2018, they will be looking to extend their domination at the U-19 level. Bangladesh will be playing their maiden Under-19 World Cup final, having knocked out hosts South Africa in the quarter-finals and defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals. India will rely on their top order of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena and Priyam Garg to deliver with the bat. Jaiswal, with 312 runs under his belt, has been in sublime form in the tournament, averaging an incredible 156 in five matches. His lowest score is an unbeaten 29 and he has scored a half-century or more in every other match, being dismissed only twice. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh ICC Under-19 World Cup Final, straight from Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

  • 10:36 (IST)Feb 09, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup final match between India and Bangladesh at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.
