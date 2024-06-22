Netherlands vs France Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: One of UEFA Euro 2024's blockbuster group stage games comes, as 2022 World Cup finalists France take on Netherlands in Group D. Both teams come into the tie off the back of narrow wins; France 1-0 over Austria, and the Dutch came back from behind to beat Poland 2-1 on Matchday One. Kylian Mbappe's involvement is uncertain after he suffered a broken nose in the first game. Marcus Thuram or Kingsley Coman is likely to come in for France's captain.

When will the Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 22 (IST).

Where will the Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

What time will the Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 match start?

The Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 match?

The Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 match?

The Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)