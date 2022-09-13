Ajax and Liverpool will be squaring off against each other in their Group A fixture of the ongoing Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday. Liverpool started off their campaign with a 1-4 defeat against Napoli while Ajax registered a 4-0 win over the Rangers in their opening clash. All eyes will be on Liverpool, who are currently at the seventh spot in the Premier League points table, with three wins out of six. It will also be interesting to see whether Ajax will be able to maintain their winning streak or not.

When will the Ajax vs Liverpool, Champions League match be played?

The Ajax vs Liverpool, Champions League will be played on Wednesday, September 14 (IST).

Where will the Ajax vs Liverpool, Champions League match be played?

The Ajax vs Liverpool, Champions League match will be played at the Anfield.

What time will the Ajax vs Liverpool, Champions League match start?

The Ajax vs Liverpool, Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ajax vs Liverpool, Champions League match?

The Ajax vs Liverpool, Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Ajax vs Liverpool, Champions League match?

The Ajax vs Liverpool, Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

