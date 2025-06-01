It was a memorable night for Paris Saint-Germain as they dismantled Inter Milan 5-0 to clinch the coveted and their maiden Champions League title on Saturday. Inter were simply no match for the French club, who recorded the biggest victory by any team in the final in the 70-year history of the European Cup and Champions League. After already winning the French Cup and Ligue 1, PSG also completed a historic treble with Champions League triumph. Apart from this, it was a memorable yet emotional moment for PSG coach Luis Enrique, who received a terrific tribute from the fans regarding his late daughter.

For the unversed, Enrique's daughter Xana was only nine years old when she tragically passed away due to bone cancer in 2019. Not only the fans but Luis himself gave a loving tribute to his daughter on the special day.

In the final match, the PSG coach was seen wearing a black t-shirt, with a graphic image of him and his daughter planting the Barcelona flag on the ground. This image was taken in 2015 when Barcelona clinched the Champions League title, under the guidance of Luis as their head coach. After the match, Luis and his daughter Xana, who was five at that time, planted a Barcelona flag on the ground to celebrate the victory.

After the full-time whistle, the French fans unfurled a banner depicting father and daughter planting a PSG flag into the ground, just as the two had done with a Barcelona flag in Berlin a decade earlier.

"It was emotional. It's beautiful that the supporters thought about me and my family. But I don't need to win the Champions League or even a game to think about my daughter," Luis Enrique said.

"She's always with me. She's supporting me, and our family, and I feel her presence," he added.

The Spanish coach also said he had his sights set on the title ever since he took over in the French capital in 2023.

"On my first day at the PSG campus, my French was even worse than it is today. But I said the ultimate goal for me as a coach was to fill the trophy cabinet," the Spaniard said.

"The only trophy missing was Champions League. And we've ticked that box. We were ambitious, and we did it. It's in the bag and it's coming home with us tomorrow," he added.

(With AFP Inputs)