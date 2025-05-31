Welcome to NDTV Sports, in case you're just joining us. The Champions League final 2024/25 is about to get underway in 10 minutes from now. Ousmane Dembele, Desiree Doue, Joao Neves, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Donnarumma on one side. Lautaro Martinez, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglou, Denzel Dumfries, Alessandro Bastoni and Yann Sommer on the other.



This should be a great encounter!