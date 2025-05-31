PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League Final LIVE Updates: The Champions League final between PSG and Inter is underway in Munich. PSG and Inter are tied 0-0 in the first half. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are facing off against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final 2024/25. PSG are aiming for their very first Champions League crown, which will also help them seal the first treble in club history. Inter are playing their second final in three years, and are looking to clinch their fourth UCL title, and their first in 15 years. Ousmane Dembele and Lautaro Martinez headline the star attractions for the final.
UEFA Champions League Final 2025 LIVE Updates - Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, straight from Allianz Arena, Munich
PSG vs Inter LIVE: Early foul!
3' French winger Desiree Doue tries to advance into the Inter box, but a challenge by him sees Calhanoglou go down. The first clash of the match, coming on the right-half space of the Inter area. PSG with the ball early on.
PSG 0-0 INT
PSG vs Inter LIVE: KICK OFF!
We are LIVE! PSG wearing their classic blue and red kit. Inter are wearing a spicy yellow jersey for the final. It will be PSG who get us underway in Munich, with the kick-off. They are attacking from left to right.
PSG vs Inter LIVE: Here come the players!
And here come the players, walking out into the hallowed turf of the Allianz Arena. Marquinhos leading PSG, Lautaro is the captain of Inter. We are moments away from kick off in the biggest game in club football!
PSG vs Inter Milan LIVE: Opening ceremony underway
The closing ceremony is underway in Munich! The Champions League final 2024/25 will have some big guests ahead of the grand event, with popular band Linkin Park the main attraction.
PSG vs Inter LIVE: The big day
Welcome to NDTV Sports, in case you're just joining us. The Champions League final 2024/25 is about to get underway in 10 minutes from now. Ousmane Dembele, Desiree Doue, Joao Neves, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Donnarumma on one side. Lautaro Martinez, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglou, Denzel Dumfries, Alessandro Bastoni and Yann Sommer on the other.
This should be a great encounter!
Champions League Final LIVE: 15 minutes to go!
Don't go anywhere, folks! Stay tuned to NDTV Sports, as we bring you all the live updates from the Champions League final 2024/25. It's PSG against Inter, in Munich. Kick-off is in just 15 minutes from now!
PSG vs Inter LIVE: Inter's route to the final
Inter Milan qualified in 4th place in the new Champions League format. In the knockouts, they have been involved in some close clashes, including a riveting two-legged semi-final against Barcelona.
Round of 16: beat Feyenoord 4-1 on agg.
Quarter-Final: beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on agg.
Semi-Final: beat Barcelona 7-6 on agg.
PSG vs Inter LIVE: PSG's route to the final
After finishing 15th in the league phase, PSG have gone from strength to strength in the second half of the season. They've defeated some tough opponents, mostly from England, in the knockout stages:
Playoffs: beat Brest 10-0 on agg.
Round of 16: beat Liverpool on penalties
Quarter-Final: beat Aston Villa 5-4 on agg.
Semi-Final: beat Arsenal 3-1 on agg.
PSG vs Inter LIVE: The climax of the PSG project
PSG's project has seen them invest in several expensive, high-profile players over the years, ever since Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) became their majority owners in 2011. However, they have still not won the UCL title.
However, the very season after they sell Kylian Mbappe (the all-time top-scorer in PSG history), they've reached the UCL final and could very well fulfil the project dream.
PSG vs Inter LIVE: Inzaghi's crowning moment?
Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has been one of the most consistent managers in Europe. As both a player and manager, Inzaghi has won several Serie A and Coppa Italia titles. However, the Champions League has eluded him. Today could be the day he finally wins the big trophy.
PSG vs Inter LIVE: 30 minutes to go!
We are just half an hour away from the start of the Champions League Final 2024/25. PSG are facing off against Inter, in what is expected to be a closely-fought contest. Two brilliant tacticians on either dugout -- Luis Enrique for PSG, and Simone Inzaghi for Inter.
Champions League Final LIVE: Dembele's Ballon d'Or bid
Ousmane Dembele is gunning for 2025 Ballon d'Or. The Frenchman has realized his potential this season, becoming one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, scoring 33 goals and giving 13 assists. Should we win today, he will be one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or.
PSG vs Inter LIVE: Dembele vs Lautaro
Serhou Guirassy and Raphinha are joint top-scorers of this year's Champions League, but two elite forwards are on show today. Ousmane Dembele has arguably been the best player in 2025, and he has 8 goals in the UCL. Lautaro Martinez is Inter's talisman, and he has slammed in 9 goals in the competition.
PSG vs Inter Milan LIVE: Luis Enrique's second UCL crown?
10 years after Luis Enrique guided Barcelona to a treble, he has the chance to do something magical with PSG, by replicating those heroics. In 2015, Barcelona beat Juventus 3-1 in the final. Another Italian team is in front of Enrique once again.
PSG vs Inter LIVE: PSG starting XI
Here's the PSG XI vs Inter: Both teams sticking to their common playing XIs. Bradley Barcola is on the bench for PSG as Desiree Doue starts. Dembele up front, with the midfield of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz.
PSG's XI vs. Inter Milan
Champions League Final LIVE: Can Inter shake off pain of 2023?
We must remember that Inter came agonisingly close to a Champions League crown in the 2022/23 season, where they lost 1-0 to a treble-winning Manchester City in the final. Two years later, they are back on the big stage once again. Can they go one better and erase the pain of 2023?
PSG vs Inter LIVE: 1 hour to go
We are now less than 1 hour away from the start of the UEFA Champions League final 2025! PSG are going to face off against Inter, at the iconic Allianz Arena, home of German champions Bayern Munich. This game should be a cracker!
PSG vs Inter LIVE: Inter Milan starting XI
Here's Inter Milan's XI vs PSG: As expected, Inzaghi sticks to his best XI on paper. The solid 3-at-the-back formation. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram start up front, with the trusted midfield of Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan.
Finale di Champions League
PSG vs Inter LIVE: Inter eyeing title no. 4
Inter Milan have had a good season too. Until recently, they were in contention for a treble, but saw the Serie A and the Coppa Italia slip away in the final few weeks. As a result, today's match offers them a chance to win their first major trophy of the season.
If they win, it will be their fourth UCL crown, and first since Jose Mourinho won it with them in 2010!
PSG vs Inter LIVE: PSG gunning for first title!
Paris Saint-Germain have had an incredible season. They lost just two matches in Ligue 1, en route to winning it by 19 points. They have won Coupe de France. They are now one win away from their very first Champions League title.
Win it all, and it's their very first treble!
Champions League Final LIVE: PSG vs Inter!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League final 2024/25. We are down to the big game. It's the final. Paris Saint-Germain take on Inter Milan, in a battle for the ultimate prize tonight!