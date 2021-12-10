Travis Head silenced his critics on Thursday as he smashed his third Test ton, his first in the Ashes, during the ongoing first Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane. Head, who came to bat at no. 5, saw his team lose quick wickets on Day two, but kept his composure to smash a memorable century. He took just 85 balls to reach triple figures, and smashed the England bowlers all over the park. His knock of 152 off just 148 balls was laced with 14 boundaries and four sixes.

His blazing knock had put the hosts in a strong position as Australia posted 425 runs on the board in the first innings.

Here are the highlights of Head's maiden Ashes ton:

Despite averaging just under 50, Head hasn't been able to cement his place in Australia's playing XI as far as far as the longest format of the game is concerned.

The South Australian came into the playing XI ahead of experienced campaigner Usman Khawaja. Both players had an excellent domestic season with the bat, scoring runs for fun.

However, Head's ton has certainly increased his stock for the remainder of the Ashes.

For the record, he became the first player to score an Ashes ton in a session since Adam Gilchrist demolished England's bowlers at the WACA Ground in 2006.

Having trailed Australia by 278 runs from the first innings, following their 147-run collapse, England have reduced the deficit to just 58 runs, thanks to an unbeaten stand between Joe Root (86) and Dawid Malan (80) for the third wicket.

The pair added an unbeaten 159 runs for the third wicket as England ended day three at a score of 220/2.