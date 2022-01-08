Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting dived into the debate of possible candidates that can replace Joe Root as captain if England decide to opt for a change at the helm after losing the ongoing Ashes series. Talking to cricket.com.au, Ponting picked Ben Stokes as the most likely person to lead England cricket in Tests in the future. He said that leading the country in the longest format could help Stokes understand his game better and help him "grow as a player". "I think Stokes would actually grow as a player if he was the captain of that side," Ponting said.

"The only person that can take over is Ben Stokes. I think with a bit of extra responsibility, he might become an even better player and that might have a good impact on the rest of the team," he added.

On being asked about changes Ponting would like to see in the England cricket set-up, he said Stokes could "give a bit more of a heartbeat and a bit more soul" to the national squad in Test cricket.

"It just sits well with some, and doesn't with others. I don't know Ben Stokes that well, but if I was trying to change the face of English cricket and trying to give a bit more of a heartbeat and a bit more soul, then I think he'd be the one that I'd be looking at to lead the team," he said.

Ponting sounded hugely impressed by what Stokes had to offer on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Stokes stroked his way to an incredible half-century despite enduring pain and struggling due to an injury.

"Even with what we saw yesterday, to stand up under that much physical pain says a lot about him, and his teammates will thrive off that. Anyone that plays underneath him, I'm sure will grow an arm and a leg."

After surrendering the Ashes tamely after the first three matches, the visitors are looking at a tough last day in the SCG Test and will hope that the likes of Stokes will stand up and deliver the goods.