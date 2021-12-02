Australia have confirmed their 15-man squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming Ashes against England, including wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey who will makes his debut at the Gabba. With more than 80 appearances for Australia in white-ball cricket, Carey got the nod ahead of England-born wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis. With less than a week remaining for the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, an emotional Carey revealed how his parent, wife and loved ones reacted to him getting a place in the playing XI for the first Test.

"I've got an incredibly close family, so for my Mum and Dad to hear the news, they were in tears straightway. A very supportive wife in Eloise who was again in tears - brother, sister and then friends," Carey said in a video shared by Cricket.com.au.

"I'm really fortunate with the support I've got around me, with my really close family, my friends, all mates at the SACA (Southern Australia Cricket Association). The phone started to blow up a little bit this morning which is nice, so definitely feeling the love," he added.

Australian Chairman of Selectors, George Bailey, said the 30-year-old's experience for Australia in limited overs formats, on top of his strong first-class record, makes him the ideal candidate for the role vacated by Tim Paine.

Speaking about his dynamics with Bailey, Carey said: "George just came up and shook my hand and gave me a big hug. Whatever he said after that, I can't really remember. I was pretty speechless and a smile from ear to ear."

Here's the video:

Carey will become the 461st player to represent Australia in the longest format of the game. The first Ashes Test will be played from December 8 at the Gabba in Brisbane.