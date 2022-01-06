Usman Khawaja was in top form and smashed a century on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Coming in place of the Covid-isolated Travis Head, Khawaja registered 137 runs off 260 balls to help his side maintain a strong grip after a declaration at 416 for eight. His blistering knock consisted of 13 fours and he lost his wicket in the 132nd over. England have already lost the five-match series with Australia leading 3-0. Fans, cricketers and experts took to Twitter to hail the 35-year-old batter with teammate Marnus Labuschagne leading the way. He posted a photo of Khawaja on the social media platform and expressed his happiness. "You absolutely love to see it @Uz_Khawaja", he wrote.

You absolutely love to see it @Uz_Khawaja pic.twitter.com/9pX7r54bLe — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 6, 2022

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan called Khawaja's century "outstanding".

"An outstanding Test ton @Uz_Khawaja !! On a pitch that's done plenty .. #Ashes", he wrote.

An outstanding Test ton @Uz_Khawaja !! On a pitch that's done plenty .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 6, 2022

"Wade dropped, Head comes in and scores a 100. Hazlewood gets injured, Richardson comes in and takes a 5 wkt haul. Richardson dropped, Boland comes in and takes a 6 wkt haul. Head gets covid, Khawaja comes in and scores a 100", one fan tweeted.

Wade dropped, Head comes in and scores a 100.



Hazlewood gets injured, Richardson comes in and takes a 5 wkt haul.



Richardson dropped, Boland comes in and takes a 6 wkt haul.



Head gets covid, Khawaja comes in and scores a 100.#TheAshes — Prithvi (@Puneite_) January 6, 2022

Here are the other reactions:

There's a world where Khawaja doesn't get dropped in 2019 and he's the current captain of Australia — Ian Higgins (@1an_Higgins) January 5, 2022

My dad used to let me host the sports round in his quizzes, ever since I was in 5th standard. Usman Khawaja was the final answer to the first ever quiz I hosted all by myself at the book fair



Idk this is just my way of saying how special he is and how happy his success makes me pic.twitter.com/uY3tWJaQtt — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor's Version) (@cricketpun_duh) January 6, 2022

Talk about comeback stories. For two years he thought his Test dream had come and gone. But here is USman Khawaja in front of his family & a crowd roaring his name on his original home ground, leading his team off the field on just his second day back #ASHES pic.twitter.com/q5omAvRnDt — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 6, 2022

In response to Australia's declaration at 416/8, England were 13/0 at stumps to wrap up proceedings on Day 2. Openers Haseeb Hameed (2*) and Zak Crawley (2*) will resume batting for England on Day 3.