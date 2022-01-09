Steve Smith took his first Test wicket since November 2016 as England managed to deny Australia a win on Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. With three more overs to go and England at 268 for eight, the visitors had to rely on luck and were helped by the fading light. After the 99th over, the umpires asked Aussie captain Pat Cummins to use spinners instead of pace bowlers due to the bad light. At the time Jack Leach and Stuart Broad had done exceptionally well to keep the hosts at an arm's length. But it all changed as Cummins surprisingly decided to throw the ball to Steve Smith.

Leach managed to play out the first five balls, but on the final delivery of the 100th over, Smith tossed a delivery just wide of the off-stump and Leach outside edged it to David Warner at first slip for a catch.

The Australian players went into ecstasy as Smith's struck for the first time in Test cricket since 2016.

Despite the immense pressure, James Anderson and Stuart Broad safely negotiated the final two overs to hold on for a famous draw.

Here is the video of Smith's dismissal of Leach:

Before Leach, Smith had last dismissed South Africa's Vernon Philander in November 2016 and in total has taken 18 Test wickets.

Having been set a target of 388, England kept their nerves for a thrilling draw with just one wicket left as Australia failed to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series.

James Anderson, who came in at no. 11, kept his calm and came out on top in an intense final over from Smith.

The visitors put up a good fight in the second innings and had good batting displays from the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley.

Bairstow smashed 41 runs off 105 balls and also registered three fours in a gritty knock. Bairstow had already registered a century during the first innings.

Meanwhile, Stokes added 60 runs to the scoreboard off 123 balls. The swashbuckling all-rounder also slammed 10 fours and a maximum.

Opener Crawley also made a crucial contribution, scoring 77 runs off 100 balls, packed with 13 fours.

Australia have already won the series, having won the first three Tests of the series.

The fifth and final match of the Ashes series starts from January 14.