Ashes, 4th Test, Day 1, Australia vs England Live Score Updates: England Play For Pride Against Australia In Sydney
Ashes, 4th Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Both teams have made one change to their playing from the Boxing Day Test, with Usman Khawaja replacing Travis Head for the hosts while Stuart Broad is back in the team for the Joe Root-led side.
Ashes, 4th Test, Live Updates: England play for pride against Australia in Sydney.© AFP
Ashes, 4th Test, Day 1 Live Updates:England will look to salvage some pride against Australia in the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Australia, on the other hand, will be keen on maintaining their white-wash hopes intact, having already taken a 3-0 in the five match series. Both teams have made one change to their playing from the Boxing Day Test, with Usman Khawaja replacing Travis Head for the hosts while Stuart Broad is back in the team for the Joe Root-led side. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are LIVE Updates of The Ashes 2021-22 4th Test Day 1, Australia vs England From The Sydney Cricket Ground
4th Test, The Ashes, 2021/22, Jan 05, 2022
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
AUS
ENG
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
SCG, Sydney Cricket Ground is all set to host the Pink Test which is played for a good cause and it is Australia's camp with a big smile. Australia have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match Test series and they are eyeing for a whitewash. After a heavy defeat in the third Test, questions surfaced regarding the captaincy of Joe Root but for now, he is ready to continue. Losing with an innings and 14 runs will always be a betrayal and that too against arch-rivals. They were defeated in all compartments, batting, bowling and fielding. For Australia, it was Scott Boland, boy he enjoyed his debut, 6 wickets, giving away just 7 runs in the second innings, he was on Cloud 9. Everything seems to be clicking the right way and Australia clearly look favorite again. They also have a chance to test their squad and rotate a few players. After that heavy thrashing, things have been downhill for the visitors. They are without their head coach, their spin bowling coach, their bowling coach and their strength and conditioning coach for the New Year's Test due to Covid. It is a tough few weeks for Root and Co. with the issues on and off the field. On the field, other than Joe Root, no one has shown any aid to the team. Dawid Malan comes the closest but other than that, it is hard to find runs for England. Now, they have a chance to play some fearless cricket, with the chance to fight for the urn already gone, they can relish and at least avoid a whitewash. They can play with more freedom and take some positives from this series. Covid has also struck in Australia's camp as Travis Head came with a positive result and it looks like Usman Khawaja might get an opportunity. Marcus Harris, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis are added as cover to the squad. With so many difficulties, credit to the staff and management to keep the series ongoing. Things have not been easier for them as well to keep it rolling. Will the host keep the clean sheet? or England will find a way to avoid it? We will find out. The 4th Test will start at 5 am IST (11.30 pm GMT, previous day).