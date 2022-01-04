Ashes, 4th Test, Day 1 Live Updates:England will look to salvage some pride against Australia in the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Australia, on the other hand, will be keen on maintaining their white-wash hopes intact, having already taken a 3-0 in the five match series. Both teams have made one change to their playing from the Boxing Day Test, with Usman Khawaja replacing Travis Head for the hosts while Stuart Broad is back in the team for the Joe Root-led side. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are LIVE Updates of The Ashes 2021-22 4th Test Day 1, Australia vs England From The Sydney Cricket Ground