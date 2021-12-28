Story ProgressBack to home
Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test, Day 3, Australia vs England Live Score Updates: England Seek Momentum After Top Order Collapse Against Australia
AUS vs ENG, Ashes 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score: Joe Root and Ben Stokes will resume batting for England at the MCG in Melbourne.
3rd Ashes Test, AUS vs ENG Live: Mitchell Starc bowls a delivery to Joe Root.© AFP
3rd Ashes Test, Day 3: Joe Root and Ben Stokes will look to steady England's ship when the visitors resume play on Day 3 at 31/4 against Australia in the ongoing third Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Mitchell Starc and debutant Scott Boland struck twice each after Australia were bowled out for 267 in the first innings, thanks to James Anderson's four-for. Earlier, England were bowled out for 185 in the first innings. This is a must-win game for England, having already lost the first two Tests of the five-match series in Brisbane and Adelaide, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score And Updates From MCG
3rd Test, The Ashes, 2021/22, Dec 26, 2021
Day 2 | Stumps
AUS
267
ENG
185&31/4 (12.0)
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.58
% chance to win
AUS 84%
Draw 2%
ENG 14%
Batsman
Joe Root
12* (20)
Ben Stokes
2 (2)
Bowler
Pat Cummins
14/0 (6)
Scott Boland
1/2 (1)
3rd Ashes Test, AUS vs ENG Day 3 LIVE
Needless to say, Australia will be overjoyed. It is not them being on top which will be the reason, but the way they found a way to fight back, after England had them in trouble. We don't want to think too much ahead of ourselves but the way things are going, there may not be a Wednesday in this Test. However, if England do manage to take this to Day 4, rest assured, the Test match and the series will spring back to life again. Join us then, on Tuesday, 28th December, 2021 at 10.30 am local (2330 GMT, Monday) for all the action from Day 3. Until then, you have got plenty of cricket to look forward to - the opening South Africa-India Test and action from the Big Bash League as well. Enjoy the cricket. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
However, not surprisingly, Australia found a way to claw back. The lower order rallied around, to get the lead close to a 100, 82 to be precise and then, the momentum just dismantled England's top order. England have two of their most experienced players in the middle and they will be relieved that Root is still out there. They have a few problems in front of them. 1. They are already 4 down but the deficit is still 51. 2. They need to get a lead of at least above 150 to make Australia worried. 3. There is plenty of time left in this match, with 3 days to go. So they cannot even play out for time!
The day began with plenty of expectations - Harris scoring a century, then the usual 50-plus from either or both, Labuschagne and Smith, some tail wagging and seeing Australia go past 400, with England getting battered again. But no. The wily James Anderson decided to change the script. He picked the perfect length and made sure the entire bowling pack hit it. Australia struggled to score runs and in around an hour, the prospects of 400 became 300, which further slid down to 200 at Lunch.
Who left the grass out, who, who? Take a bow, Mr. curator. Your decision to leave grass on this deck has perhaps produced the most exciting Test match of this series so far. 24 wickets in 6 sessions - 13 falling on Day 2. Whose day was it? England started well, but Australia have ended tremendously. Fantastic day of cricket.
Root finishes the day with peace! A full ball, very full, on middle. Root punches it down the ground before the fielder cuts it off. Three taken. That will be STUMPS on Day 2.
On a length, on off. Root hits it to point. Last ball of the day coming up. Can Root hold onto it?
A length ball, outside off. Left alone.
FOUR LEG BYES! Flies away from the keeper! A full ball, slanting way down the leg side. Root misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away from the diving keeper and races away to the fine leg fence.
BEATEN! This is outstanding bowling from Cummins! A length ball, outside off. Joe Root has a poke away from the body but misses and gets beaten on the outside edge.
A length ball, on middle. Ben Stokes wrists it to deep square leg for a single.
What an over by Scott Boland! A length ball, angling on middle. Ben Stokes shuffles in his crease and flicks it to deep square leg for a single. He takes his position after the over at deep square leg and there is applause from behind for him.
Who walks in? Shane Warne is pumped up in the commentary box. He wants the extra half hour tonight as he reckons the game could be done! Michael Vaughan though, calms him down and says that it is not going to happen. And after an eternity, BEN STOKES walks out to a chorus of boos! He almost got timed out here, almost utilizing the allotted 3 minutes to come to the crease.
OUT! BOWLED! Left alone and gone! Well, Leach did not want to play at that and as Ian Chappell always says - 'Mate, you have got a bat, use it!' On a length, outside off, Jack Leach shoulders arms, probably trusting the bounce on this deck and expecting it to go over. But to his horror, the ball nips back in and hits the top of middle stump! It can be put down to misjudgement of length but really difficult to judge at this time of the day. Cannot blame Leach much there. England are 4 down in next to no time!
Almost played it on! Scott Boland is fired up. A length ball, on off. Jack Leach defends it under his eyes. The ball bounces just over the stumps and missed by inches. Not just Boland but Australia and the whole MCG is pumped up here. England nowhere to be seen.
No options left. It has to be the night watchman now. Who comes out though? Robinson or Anderson? Ah... forgot this man. Probably the most important score of 1 not out in Test history. Here's Jack Leach. 5 minutes to go for Stumps. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 slips waiting...
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Boland strikes immediately on being given the cherry in the second innings! He is pumped up and the MCG roars along with him. Almost a replica of Hameed's dismissal in the first innings of this Test and the second innings of the previous Test. On a length, in the avenue of apprehension, around off, Haseeb Hameed is not sure whether to play or let it go. He puts bat on ball pretty late but a tinge of late away movement takes the outside edge. Simple catch for Alex Carey.
Boland serves a length ball, outside off. Hameed offers no shot there.
A length ball, outside off. Hameed leaves it alone.
Scott Boland comes into the attack.
A full ball, on off. Root toe-ends his drive to mid on.