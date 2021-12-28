3rd Ashes Test, Day 3: Joe Root and Ben Stokes will look to steady England's ship when the visitors resume play on Day 3 at 31/4 against Australia in the ongoing third Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Mitchell Starc and debutant Scott Boland struck twice each after Australia were bowled out for 267 in the first innings, thanks to James Anderson's four-for. Earlier, England were bowled out for 185 in the first innings. This is a must-win game for England, having already lost the first two Tests of the five-match series in Brisbane and Adelaide, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score And Updates From MCG