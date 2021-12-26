England are taking on Australia in the Boxing Day Test knowing they must fix the mistakes that have blighted their tour or lose the Ashes series. After a nine-wicket thumping in Brisbane and then crashing by 275 runs in Adelaide, Joe Root's team must win at Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep their slim Ashes hopes alive. A boisterous crowd of about 70,000 is expected on the opening day of the Test. As holders, Australia need only to avoid defeat to retain the urn. The omens are not good for England -- the only instance of a team coming from 2-0 down to win the Ashes was Donald Bradman's Australia back in 1936-37. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are LIVE updates of The Ashes 2021-22 3rd Test Day 1, Australia vs England, from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.