Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test, Day 1, Australia vs England Live Score Updates
AUS vs ENG, Ashes 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: England are taking on Australia in the Boxing Day Test knowing they must fix the mistakes that have blighted their tour or lose the Ashes series.
Ashes 2021-22 3rd Test, Australia vs England Score Updates: England look to stay alive in the series.© AFP
England are taking on Australia in the Boxing Day Test knowing they must fix the mistakes that have blighted their tour or lose the Ashes series. After a nine-wicket thumping in Brisbane and then crashing by 275 runs in Adelaide, Joe Root's team must win at Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep their slim Ashes hopes alive. A boisterous crowd of about 70,000 is expected on the opening day of the Test. As holders, Australia need only to avoid defeat to retain the urn. The omens are not good for England -- the only instance of a team coming from 2-0 down to win the Ashes was Donald Bradman's Australia back in 1936-37. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are LIVE updates of The Ashes 2021-22 3rd Test Day 1, Australia vs England, from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
3rd Test, The Ashes, 2021/22, Dec 26, 2021
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
AUS
ENG
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Ashes 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score
With Australia leading the five-match Test series 2-0, the Ashes now moves to Melbourne where the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground is geared up to host the Boxing Day Test. The first two Tests saw Australia beating the visitors quite comprehensively and we are in for another enthralling Test match which eventually is a must-win for England if they are to stay alive in the series. The Australians have added Scott Boland to their squad ahead of the third Test and the return of their newly appointed skipper, Pat Cummins will bolster their side even further. The hosts seem to have got the right combination and their batters have certainly delivered under pressure. Marnus Labuschagne, the No.1 ranked Test batter has been scoring runs for fun. When it comes to the bowling department, Mitchell Starc's form has been quite pleasing for the hosts and with the return of Pat Cummins in this Test, there is going to be a problem of plenty for Australia as both Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson fared well in the pink-ball Test. Having said that, it is a good problem to have and Australia will be coming out all guns blazing at the MCG in order to seal the series. England, on the other hand, have plenty of problems coming into this Test, as nothing seems to be working for them on this tour. Their premier fast bowlers in James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes haven't quite found their mojo and it has cost them big time. The only positive coming out so far for England has been Ollie Robinson, who has troubled Australian batters quite frequently on this tour. Their openers haven't delivered as one would have expected them to and we could see Zak Crawley replacing Rory Burns in this Test. Joe Root and Dawid Malan are the two batters who have done bulk of the scoring for England and currently, this English side relies heavily on this pair. Jonny Bairstow could also come in for Ollie Pope who hasn't been at his best in this series. England missed a trick of playing a spinner in Adelaide and it won't be a surprise if we see one in this Boxing Day Test. Joe Root and his men will need to bring their A-game against a strong Australian side as they simply cannot afford to lose this Test. Plenty of things to look forward to in this Test as the Ashes is on the line. Will the Boxing Day Test see Australia claim the series, or will England stage a comeback? Well, only time shall tell.