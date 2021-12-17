Story ProgressBack to home
Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Day 2, Australia vs England Live Score Updates: Marnus Labuschagne Hits Century As Australia Pile On The Runs
AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne holds key as Australia look to post a formidable first innings total on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test against England in Adelaide.
Ashes 2nd Test, Australia vs England Score Updates: Marnus Labuschagne will look to complete his ton.© AFP
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live:Marnus Labuschagne is just five runs away from completing his sixth Test hundred and he would look to complete that as early as possible on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test against England in Adelaide. He will have stand-in captain Steve Smith for company. The right-hander has a chance to mark the occasion of his return as an Australian leader memorable by putting up a solid score. England, on the other hand, need to make use of the morning session to make inroads. Stuart Broad, James Anderson will have to do the bulk of the job but they would need the likes of Ollie Robinson and Ben Stokes to stand up. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights From Adelaide Oval
2nd Test, The Ashes, 2021/22, Dec 16, 2021
Day 2 | Opening Session
AUS
238/2 (94.1)
ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.53
% chance to win
AUS 60%
Draw 31%
ENG 9%
Batsman
Marnus Labuschagne
102 (290)
Steven Smith
27* (87)
Bowler
James Anderson
40/0 (21)
Stuart Broad
39/1 (18.1)
Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England
No run.
FOUR! Finally, Marnus Labuschagne gets to his sixth Test hundred! Back of a length, outside off. Labuschagne looks to block but it goes off the thick outside edge past the slip cordon and races away to the fence.
Good-length delivery, around off. Marnus Labuschagne blocks it out to cover.
Oh, dear! That came from nowhere! This was a good-length ball, around off and taking off from a length. Marnus Labuschagne looks to block but he gets hit on the shoulder of his bat and he loses the grip on his bat as well.
On a length, angling down leg. Steven Smith misses his flick. Jos Buttler does well behind the sticks to move across to his left to gather the ball.
Another full ball, around off. Steven Smith hangs back and pushes it to mid on.
FOUR! Glorious! Fuller in length, outside off. Steven Smith moves across in his crease and caresses it through the cover region for a boundary.
Good-length delivery, outside off. Steven Smith lets it through to the keeper.
Back of a length, jagging back in from outside off. Steven Smith leaves it for the keeper to collect.
Short of a length, way outside off. Steven Smith shoulders arms to it.
Short of a length, around off. Marnus Labuschagne gets behind the line of the ball and blocks it.
Good-length delivery, outside off. Marnus Labuschagne leaves it alone.
BEATEN! Back of a length, outside off and curling away a bit. Marnus Labuschagne looks to defend but the ball whistles past his outside edge.
Good-length ball, around off and shaping away late. Marnus Labuschagne looks to defend but he misses and gets hit on his thigh pad.
Anderson bangs it into the deck, around middle and leg. Steven Smith stays back and pulls it along the ground towards deep square leg for one.
Fuller in length, outside off. Steven Smith stays back and drives it towards mid off.
On a length, outside off. Marnus Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
Leg bye! Back of a length, around leg. Steven Smith stays back and looks to flick but he misses. The ball ricochets off his thigh pad towards fine leg for a leg bye.
Good-length delivery, jagging back in late, around leg. Marnus Labuschagne looks to block but it goes off the thick inside edge towards fine leg for a run. Labuschagne moves to 96!
Much better from Broad! A length ball, angling in from outside off. Marnus Labuschagne defends it off the front foot.