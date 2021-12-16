Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Day 1, Australia vs England Live Score Updates: Steve Smith-Led Australia Aim To Begin Well vs England
AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score:
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: Australia will be without their regular Test captain Pat Cummins as they take on England in the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. Cummins was ruled out for being a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case and under South Australia's strict bio-security rules, he will now isolate for seven days. Steve Smith will captain the home side for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal in 2018 while Michael Neser comes in a replacement bowler on his debut Test. The visitors will be hoping to level the series after losing at The Gabba and will need a better bowling performance, with James Anderson and Stuart Broad included in the squad. Also, skipper Joe Root will need some help from his other batters after a dismal batting display in Brisbane.
Meanwhile, Australia will be hoping to maintain their momentum but could be without David Warner. The opener suffered bruised ribs due to multiple blows in the first match. The hosts won the first Test by nine wickets and had some spectacular individual performances. During Australia's first innings, Travis Head smashed a century, bagging 152 off 148 deliveries. His blistering knock also consisted of 14 fours and four maximums. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England (Playing XI) - Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson (In place of Mark Wood), Stuart Broad (In place of Jack Leach).
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Michael Neser (In place of Pat Cummins), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson (In place of Josh Hazlewood).
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Australia. They have elected to BAT first.
UPDATE - Stuart Broad is being presented his 150th Test cap from the veteran James Anderson. So both Broad and Anderson will be playing this pink-ball Test match.
UPDATE - Big news coming in from Adelaide is that Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second Test as he has come in close contact with a Covid case. Michael Neser is set to replace him and it will be Steven Smith who will be leading the side in Cummins' absence. Michael Neser is set to make his debut and receives the baggy green from Glenn McGrath.
England struggled to put on an exhibition with the bat in both the innings. They were forced to reshuffle their squad coming into this game, and why wouldn’t they? This time they have made sure to involve James Anderson in their 12-man squad. Four years ago, Anderson played a day-night game at Adelaide and racked up a five-wicket haul. The visitors would hope the pacer can replicate this and make the ball dance on his tunes. Their batters need to make sure to stick around in the middle and focus on stitching partnerships, unlike the first game. Yet again, Jonny Bairstow has been excluded from the 12-man squad. How costly will it prove to be for the visitors? Also, will they exclude Stuart Broad in the second Test match as well? We shall wait and find out. Stay tuned for toss and more updates.
Are you really telling me Pat Cummins is captaining the side for the first time ever? He looked a natural in that role. Along with a flying start to the captaincy, Pat Cummins ran riot with the ball in the first innings and crowned his captaincy with a five-wicket haul. The visitors were bundled out for 147. It was then a master-class by Travis Head, which took the game away from England. After coming of off a nine-wicket victory over the visitors, Australia cannot afford to sit back, because this time it will be a swing-friendly affair in a day-night Test in Adelaide. Also, the hosts will be missing the services of Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson will come into the side as his replacement, he has a good record in a day-night Test. Australia will be looking forward to extend their unbeaten run in the pink-ball Test match.
Hello and a warm welcome to all! It is time for the second Ashes Test match between Australia and England. The Ashes 2021-22, started off with a bang, it was a dominating performance by the hosts, and they have taken a 1-nil lead in this series. This game will be a pink-ball Test match. England will need a rub of the green to level the series. As history suggests, England have never won an Ashes series in Australia after losing the first Test match since 1954-55.
... Day 1, Session 1 ...