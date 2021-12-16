Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: Australia will be without their regular Test captain Pat Cummins as they take on England in the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. Cummins was ruled out for being a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case and under South Australia's strict bio-security rules, he will now isolate for seven days. Steve Smith will captain the home side for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal in 2018 while Michael Neser comes in a replacement bowler on his debut Test. The visitors will be hoping to level the series after losing at The Gabba and will need a better bowling performance, with James Anderson and Stuart Broad included in the squad. Also, skipper Joe Root will need some help from his other batters after a dismal batting display in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Australia will be hoping to maintain their momentum but could be without David Warner. The opener suffered bruised ribs due to multiple blows in the first match. The hosts won the first Test by nine wickets and had some spectacular individual performances. During Australia's first innings, Travis Head smashed a century, bagging 152 off 148 deliveries. His blistering knock also consisted of 14 fours and four maximums. (LIVE SCORECARD)

