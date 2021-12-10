Australia vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live: Australia are in complete control of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. They are already 196 runs ahead with three wickets in the bank, one of them being the well-set Travis Head, batting on 112. England, who are dealing with Ben Stokes' injury, need a near miracle to make a comeback in this Test match. And it's not like they don't have the players to do it but it will be an uphill. Their first task will be to take Australia's last three wickets as quickly as possible and then bat for long as possible, without even thinking where the match is heading. If the first day was all about Pat Cummins and the Australian seamers, Day 2 belonged to Travis Head and David Warner. The latter missed his hundred by six runs but Head smashed the third fastest Ashes hundred to give Australia the upper hand. Can he go on to get a 150? (FULL SCORECARD)

