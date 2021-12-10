Ashes: Australia vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score
The Ashes, AUS vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 live score: England look to make a comeback by wrapping up Australia's tail and then batting better in the second innings.
Australia vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live: Australia are in complete control of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. They are already 196 runs ahead with three wickets in the bank, one of them being the well-set Travis Head, batting on 112. England, who are dealing with Ben Stokes' injury, need a near miracle to make a comeback in this Test match. And it's not like they don't have the players to do it but it will be an uphill. Their first task will be to take Australia's last three wickets as quickly as possible and then bat for long as possible, without even thinking where the match is heading. If the first day was all about Pat Cummins and the Australian seamers, Day 2 belonged to Travis Head and David Warner. The latter missed his hundred by six runs but Head smashed the third fastest Ashes hundred to give Australia the upper hand. Can he go on to get a 150? (FULL SCORECARD)
Right then! Yet another dominating performance from Australia and they end the second day on a high. They lead by 196 runs and will look to add as many runs as possible while England will look to take those last three wickets quickly. Join us for Day 3 as the action will begin at 9.30 am Local (11.30 pm GMT, previous day). Till then, take care and goodbye!
David Warner is up for a chat, he says that England bowled really well and they were relentless. Tells that how incredible innings it was from Head. Says it was a tight battle between Khawaja and Head and Head got the nod and then scored a brilliant century. Tells that one doesn't know if it will be their last day or not so one has to go out, enjoy and make the most out of it. Mentions that when you are out of runs, you need some luck and he got exactly that.
England were in a good position but Head's brilliant batting took the game away from them. They have to blame themselves, misfields, drop catches, run out chances. Opportunities were there but all went begging. First, it was the partnership between Warner and Labuschagne and then once they fell, Head came out of nowhere and made things from bad to worse. Everyone were looking tired, bowlers, fielders and even Root, who had no clue what to do and get back into the game.
David Warner started the day with Marnus Labuschagne walking out later on the other end and the duo did really well to play the first session with great composure but Labuschagne fell just after posting a partnership in excess of 150. After that, wickets started tumbling and even Warner missed out on his century. It was then, Travis Head who was looking so good in the middle, just wanted someone to stay at the other end as he was scoring the bulk of runs. The tail-enders did really well to help him reach the landmark as he brought up his first Ashes century.
Absolutely wonderful innings from Travis Head, scoring his first Ashes hundred, stuff to dream of. Australia in pole position as they end the day with a lead of 196 runs and looks like they are not yet done. Travis Head walks off to a standing ovasion from the Gabba crowd and his teammates as well and he has righly deserved so.
Fuller and wider, outside off. Starc lets it go. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2!
Length ball, outside off. Starc shoulders arms.
Was there an inside edge there? Definitely some sound when the ball passed the bat. Good-length ball, on off, coming back in. Mitchell Starc has a swing at it but misses. The ball goes well away from the keeper and Jos Buttler does really well to dive to his right but fails to pouch it. Yup! HotSpot shows that there was an inside edge there.
Good-length ball, on middle and leg. Starc looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Mark Wood appeals for an lbw but the umpire says no. He is interested but Joe Root does not opt for a review.
Outside off, left alone.
Full and on the pads. Head flicks it to deep mid-wicket. Jack Leach from deep square leg chases it and keeps it down to three runs. The England players look very tired now and there body language says it all.
Full and outside off. Starc lets it sail through.
Outside off, left alone by Starc.
Fuller in length, on off. Driven to mid off.
On a length, on leg. Tucked on the leg side for a single.
Fuller in length, on middle. Head drills it to mid on.
Short of a length, on middle. Head pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
Fuller in length, on leg. Starc misses his flick. Gets hit on the pads. Wood with an half-hearted appeal for an lbw but the umpire is unmoved. That was going down the leg side.
On a length, on middle. Blocked out.
THICK EDGE AND FOUR! Good-length ball, outside off. Starc looks to drive. The ball goes off the outside edge past the diving backward point fielder for a boundary.