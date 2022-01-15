Marnus Labuschagne sent social media into a frenzy after being dismissed in one of the most bizarre fashions ever seen on a cricket field. On Day 1 of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Hobart, the Australian batter decided to walk across his stumps to target the on-side. Stuart Broad immediately brought his experience to the fore and pitched the ball up, targeting the middle and leg stump. Labuschagne found himself in an absolute tangle as he tried to flick the ball. He missed it completely and fell flat on the pitch as the ball cannoned into the stumps.

The dismissal made for hilarious viewing with even the commentators unable to hold back their laughter.

Social media was soon buzzing with Labuschagne's dismissal becoming the talk of the town. The dismissal was soon immortalized by memesters on Twitter.

His own teammate, Travis Head, who was at the non-striker's end, said that he "looking forward to all the memes".

"I'm looking forward to all the memes."



So, here it is. We have tried to collate some of the funniest ones for you:

Apart from his the dismissal, Labuschagne played a massive role in bailing out his team from a precarious 12 for three. The right-hander scored a fluent 44 off just 53 balls. Head carried forward the good with Cameron Green giving him company.

Head was dismissed right after reaching his century while Green fell for a well-made 74.

On Day 2 on Saturday, Australia were bowled out for 303 with Mark Wood and Broad taking three wickets apiece.

England, however, once again faltered with the bat and were reeling at 124 for six at Tea on Day 2. Captain Pat Cummins picked up three wickets while Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland were among the wickets as well.