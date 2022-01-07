Story ProgressBack to home
Ashes, 4th Test, Day 4, Australia vs England Live Cricket Updates
Ashes, 4th Test, Day 4, Australia vs England Live Cricket Updates: England will look to chip away at Australia's lead when they resume batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test on Saturday.
Ashes, 4th Test, Day 4, Australia vs England Live Updates: Jonny Bairstow hit a ton on Friday.© AFP
Ashes, 4th Test, Day 4, Australia vs England Live Cricket Updates: England will look to chip away at Australia's lead when they resume batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, Jonny Bairstow broke through for his first Test hundred in Australia and wincing Ben Stokes reeled off a counter-punching half-century to help England recover from another collapse. At the close England were 258 for seven, with Bairstow unbeaten on 103 with eight fours and three sixes, and Jack Leach not-out four to trail Australia by 158 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The Ashes 4th Test Day 4, Australia vs England Live Cricket Updates From The Sydney Cricket Ground
Ashes 4th Test, Day 4 live updates
What does Day 4 bring us then? Excitement and anticipation. If Bairstow bats through the morning session, well, Australia will suddenly be on the back foot, because it then becomes a one-inning shootout. On the other hand, it is a new day and if Australia can finish things off in the first hour, they will still have a sizeable lead. One thing to remember is - this is Sydney. Which means, post Day 3, batting gets really difficult. So the cracks will definitely open up and that means Lyon could get purchase in the final innings. The first ball of the day is scheduled to be bowled at 4.30 am IST (2300 GMT, previous day), weather permitting, but the buildup will be done well in advance. So please, please, please - tune in early. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
A nightmarish second half of the day for Australia? Ummm... perhaps. They did get rattled. They are still well ahead in this Test but the way England fought back from 36/4 is something which they did not expect. However, their main worry would be Scott Boland's injury. If they have to bowl with a bowler down in the second innings, it is going to be a problem as we witnessed on Day 3 too. The most surprising aspect was the way the English batsmen targetted Nathan Lyon - 12-0-71-1 - whoa! He did get Stokes but boy, he got a pounding from Stokes, Bairstow and even Wood!
A word now, on Jonny Bairstow. And also, a question to England's selectors, as to why was this bloke left out from the first two Tests? This is what he brings to the table. It is not just the runs but the way he gets them. And when you fight fire with fire, that is when you get entertainment. We all remember Ben Stokes' century in the 2014 Ashes. This was close to that, if not better. He first saw Stokes changing his batting style after that bowled reprieve and then he too, inducted some of that in him. And the result is - at the end of the day he is still fighting, on a 103 not out, from just 140 balls, with 8 fours and 3 sixes.
Australia bounced back, with two quick wickets, but then, they got a taste of their own medicine. Just like their tail has been wagging against England, this time it was the opposition to do so. Mark Wood hung around and boy, he did not just stand there. He decided to counter punch and that 72-run stand for the 7th wicket is what frustrated Australia. Bairstow got confidence in his partner and then reached his century as well, making it a day to remember for not just English fans, but for all cricket fans, in general.
A day of two halves, shall we say? Australia started as they always have in this series, putting the foot right on England's throat. Bang, bang, bang, bang - suddenly, England are 36/4 at Lunch. And again, memories of 68 all out start flooding. But then, something happens. Ben Stokes gets a slice of luck, being adjudged LBW, when he was actually bowled but the bails did not fall! The overturned decision saw the game change tremendously, with Bairstow and Stokes going on an all-out attack, reminding us of their partnership in the 2019 Ashes in Headingley. They added 128 for the 5th wicket, which pushed the Aussies on the back foot.
Before we delve into what happened in the day, here's Smith junior talking to the broadcasters. Jeez - Marnus Labuschagne. His pet name, you see. On England's fightback, Labuschagne says that they always knew that this was a good wicket and even though they took 4 quick wickets, they expected a fightback. Tells that this is the Ashes, which is always competitive. On Scott Boland, he does agree that seeing him in whites is a good sign but is not quite sure whether he would be able to bowl on Saturday as they need to assess him overnight.
Ahhh... what a glorious scene. The first thing that happens after that last ball is Aussie players coming across to congratulate Bairstow on his century. And it is not just one or two players. Almost the entire team gets across, which shows what a splendid innings this has been from him, in trying circumstances. And now, Australia themselves get into a huddle, probably telling themselves that okay, we have let an opportunity slip, but the match has not ended yet. However, what a day it has been.
On a length, outside off, angling away, Bairstow feels for it but misses. Oohs and aahs from the crowd but Bairstow survives the day! STUMPS ON DAY 3, ENGLAND TRAIL BY 158 RUNS!
Outside off, on a length, JB lets it pass.
FOUR! HUNDRED FOR BAIRSTOW! What a moment for him and England in Sydney! Take a bow, lad. Finally, a century for England in this series. A short ball, outside off, similar to the previous one, Bairstow gets across and slashes at it again. This is over point and races to the fence behind! Bairstow takes his helmet off and runs down the pitch in celebration. The entire SCG stands up in applause. Not only English fans, but even the Aussies have loved this knock. Superb to watch.
Cummins goes wider and lands it well outside off, short in length. JB gets across and slashes hard but is beaten again. This is a fascinating end to Day 3.
A metre either side and it would have been a century! Very full, outside off, Bairstow squeezes it, but straight to point! 4 balls left for the day...
Oohh... the plan nearly worked! A length ball, around off, angling away, Jonny Bairstow just looked to slash at that, without moving his feet. Almost nicked it behind! Missed it.
'JONNY, JONNY!' The Barmy Army is in full flow here. Jonny boy is on 99. Patrick Cummins is busy setting the field, trying to delay Bairstow's reach to a century. All set then. Here is Pat around the wicket.
Quicker and flatter, around middle, well blocked out by JL.
Landed outside off, Jack lunges again and block-pushes it towards the off side.
Quicker, outside off, Leach lunges and pushes it towards point.
Fuller, around middle, Jack Leach works it with the angle to short mid-wicket.
99 now! Half tracker, around middle, Bairstow rocks back and drags his pull to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Onto 98! Short, outside off, Jonny Bairstow went back and cut it behind point for a couple.