Ashes, 4th Test, Day 4, Australia vs England Live Cricket Updates: England will look to chip away at Australia's lead when they resume batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, Jonny Bairstow broke through for his first Test hundred in Australia and wincing Ben Stokes reeled off a counter-punching half-century to help England recover from another collapse. At the close England were 258 for seven, with Bairstow unbeaten on 103 with eight fours and three sixes, and Jack Leach not-out four to trail Australia by 158 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

