Australia vs England, Ashes, 3rd Test, Day 2, live cricket score: England will look to bounce back on the second day of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne on Monday in order to keep alive their fading hopes of regaining the urn. England crashed to 185 all out on Sunday, leaving their Ashes dreams on the brink of ruin in the face of a relentless Australian attack. After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, the visitors must win in Melbourne to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders. Australia were 61/1 at stumps on Day 1, trailing by only 124. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are LIVE Updates of The Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test, Day 2, Australia vs England, from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.