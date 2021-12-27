Story ProgressBack to home
Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test, Day 2, Australia vs England Live Score Updates
AUS vs ENG, Ashes 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: England will look to bounce back on the second day of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne on Monday in order to keep alive their fading hopes of regaining the urn.
Ashes 2021-22 3rd Test, Australia vs England Score Updates: England are looking to rally.© AFP
Australia vs England, Ashes, 3rd Test, Day 2, live cricket score: England will look to bounce back on the second day of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne on Monday in order to keep alive their fading hopes of regaining the urn. England crashed to 185 all out on Sunday, leaving their Ashes dreams on the brink of ruin in the face of a relentless Australian attack. After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, the visitors must win in Melbourne to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders. Australia were 61/1 at stumps on Day 1, trailing by only 124. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are LIVE Updates of The Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test, Day 2, Australia vs England, from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
3rd Test, The Ashes, 2021/22, Dec 26, 2021
Day 1 | Stumps
AUS
61/1 (16.0)
ENG
185
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.81
Batsman
Marcus Harris
20 (51)
Nathan Lyon
0* (5)
Bowler
James Anderson
14/1 (5)
Ben Stokes
8/0 (2)
Ashes 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score
We are back for Australia's innings. David Warner and Marcus Harris are the openers. James Anderson to start with the new ball. Here we go ...
Apart from Root, no one showed any composure. Although the skipper, fell after making his fifty, the other batsmen got a start but fail to stay in the middle and convert it into a big store. Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach hit some crucial runs and now it is up to the bowlers of England to set the tone for their team. Around 20 overs are still left in today's play and England have to scalp wickets and end the day on a positive note. Stay tuned as we will be back with Australia's innings.
Another successful bowling display from Australia. All of them have a wicket to their name and they have bundled out England for just 185 runs. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the bowlers stepped up to the occasion and it was Pat Cummins who set the tone. Then Mitchell Starc took the dangerous wicket of Root and Bairstow. Scott Boland got his maiden Test wicket and as the tail started to wag a bit more. Nathan Lyon came back and swept them away.
OUT! Nathan Lyon sends Ollie Robinson back to the hut. He grabs the final wicket and England are all out. Nathan Lyon serves a fuller-length delivery, on middle. Ollie Robinson advances down the pitch and heaves it towards deep mid-wicket. Scott Boland takes a sharp catch there. England are all out for 185.
Fullish delivery, outside off. James Anderson looks to drive but gets beaten.
A low full toss ball, on the pads. Ollie Robinson works it to mid-wicket for a single.
Short of a length, down leg. Ollie Robinson bends and lets the ball go through.
Back of a length again, around leg. Ollie Robinson moves on the leg side and hits it uppishly towards mid on. No run there.
FOUR! Another boundary! An unusual shot by Ollie Robinson. Mitchell Starc goes short this time, around middle. Ollie Robinson makes room and slashes it through the outer half of his bat. The ball flies past gully for a cheeky boundary.
FOUR! Ollie Robinson trying to some quick runs. Mitchell Starc serves an overpitched delivery, around middle. Ollie Robinson makes room and whips it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Fuller now, on middle. James Anderson tucks it off the inner half to square leg. James Anderson survives this over.
Short and angling on middle. James Anderson punches off the back foot to point.
Flatter and outside off. James Anderson prods and punches it on the off side.
James Anderson is the last man to come out in the middle.
OUT! TAKEN! Nathan Lyon gets his second wicket! Lyon gives nice flight to this and angles it on middle. Jack Leach lunges to defend but gets a thick outside edge to the first slip fielder where Steven Smith takes it.
Tossed up, full and on middle. Jack Leach pushes it to silly point who gets hit on the body but was on a bounce.
A loopy ball, on middle. Ollie Robinson eases it down to long on for one run.
A length ball, outside off. Leach looks to drive but misses it.
Serves a short ball, on middle. Leach shuffles across and sits under it.
Touch fuller, on off, pushed to covers.