With Marnus Labuschagne inching towards a century, Australia ended Day 1 on a strong note in the ongoing 2nd Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Labuschagne was unbeaten on 95 off 275 balls and will be hoping to reach his ton on Day 2. England will also be having plenty of regrets as they dropped the batter twice. First, he was dropped by Jos Buttler when he was batting on 21. Receiving a bouncer from Ben Stokes, he tried to pull it but ended up gloving it and the wicketkeeper dropped it. Then in the final session while on 95, he edged a delivery by James Anderson to Buttler, who missed it once again. Here is the video of Buttler dropping Labuschagne in the final session:

An absolute sitter hits the deck as Labuschagne gets another life #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QI3bDaIRRO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021

Australia ended Day 1 on 221 for two at Stumps and will be aiming to build on that momentum on Day 2. Labuschagne was in top form and shared partnerships of 172 with David Warner and 45 with Steve Smith respectively.

Warner missed out on a ton by a whisker after getting dismissed in the 65th over by Stokes. He slammed 95 off 167 deliveries and also bagged 11 fours.

Meanwhile, stand-in captain Smith is currently unbeaten.

Promoted

Other than Stokes, Stuart Broad also took a wicket for England, sending opener Marcus Harris back to the pavilion.

After winning the first Test, the hosts will be aiming to continue with their fine form and extend their lead to 2-0 in the five-match series.