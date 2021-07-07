The mixed doubles pair of India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna were eliminated from the ongoing Wimbledon after losing 3-6, 6-3, 9-11 to Andreja Klepac and Jean-Julien Rojer in their rain-affected Round of 16 match on Wednesday. Sania and Bopanna lost the first set 3-6 on Tuesday and then rain forced the game into the next day. On Wednesday, the Indian pair came out all guns blazing to take the second set 6-3. In the third and final set, Sania and Bopanna went down 9-11 to bow out of the tournament. With their loss, India's challenge at this year's Wimbledon ended.

More to follow...