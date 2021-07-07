Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Bow Out In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16
The mixed doubles pair of India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna were eliminated from the ongoing Wimbledon after losing to Andreja Klepac and Jean-Julien Rojer in their rain-affected Round of 16 match on Wednesday.
The mixed doubles pair of India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna were eliminated from the ongoing Wimbledon after losing 3-6, 6-3, 9-11 to Andreja Klepac and Jean-Julien Rojer in their rain-affected Round of 16 match on Wednesday. Sania and Bopanna lost the first set 3-6 on Tuesday and then rain forced the game into the next day. On Wednesday, the Indian pair came out all guns blazing to take the second set 6-3. In the third and final set, Sania and Bopanna went down 9-11 to bow out of the tournament. With their loss, India's challenge at this year's Wimbledon ended.
More to follow...
