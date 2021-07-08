Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty Downs Angelique Kerber In Straight Sets To Reach Maiden Final
World No.1 Ashleigh Barty beat Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in their semi-final match to reach the Wimbledon final for the first time.
Ashleigh Barty beat Angelique Kerber in straight sets.© AFP
Ashleigh Barty reached her first Wimbledon final on Thursday, 10 years after being crowned junior champion, beating 2018 winner Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7/3). The 25-year-old Australian will play either former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's final. Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the final since her idol and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980.
More to follow...
