Multiple Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan, top seed Prajwal Dev and defending champion Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty will headline the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex from September 28-October 12. The other top names include former India No. 2 Riya Bhatia. Apart from the senior category, the tournament will have age-group sections in U-18, U-16 and U-14 for boys and girls. The opening week of the tournament will feature men, women, U-18 boys and U-18 girls singles and doubles matches.

The qualifying rounds are scheduled from September 28-29, while the main draw will be from September 30-October 5.

The boys and girls U-16 and U-14 category will be from October 6-12.

The tournament carries a total prize purse of Rs 21.55 lakh and kit allowance in the junior categories.

Chairman and senior managing director of DCM Shriram Ltd Ajay S Shriram announced Rs 25,000 scholarships to the winners and runners-up of the U16 and U14 singles events to support the emerging young talents.

"Over the years, we've seen many players build successful careers as a result, highlighting the tournament's increasing prominence," said Shriram.

"I wish all the players the best of luck and encourage them to fully seize this opportunity to showcase their skills."

Advertisement