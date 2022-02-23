German tennis player Alexander Zverev lost his cool on Wednesday after losing the round of 16 men's doubles match at the Mexican Open. Zverev, partnering Brazilian tennis player Marcelo Melo, lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-10 to the British-Finnish pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara. Zverev lost control of his temper at the end of the match and repeatedly hit the umpire's chair and also conveyed his unhappiness to the umpire by shouting at him.

Zverev was involved in an argument with the umpire, during the match, over a line call that went against him and Melo.

Tennis players smashing their racquets on the ground in frustration or shouting at chair umpires is not uncommon but in this incident Zverev came dangerously close to hitting the umpire on his foot, as can be seen in the video.

The video of the incident went viral on social media immediately with several fans unhappy with the German's reaction. Here are some reactions from tennis fans on Twitter.

Totally unacceptable to physically threaten and intimidate a chair umpire. @atptour has to eject Zverev from the Acapulco tournament now, at a minimum, and consider a suspension. No player should be left in doubt that this behavior won't be tolerated. https://t.co/zFyWwG2qzZ — William Gill (@WilliamRGill) February 23, 2022

Zverev what a bad bad example you are for a beautiful sport. Still can't get over this. Smashing racquet on Umpire's chair, look at the umpire avoiding impact. Ffs. https://t.co/0HfzY5xGQG — Lokesh Raghupathy (@reddevil2607) February 23, 2022

@atptour The tennis world is watching how you deal with Zverev's violent outburst against an umpire. Anything less that a lengthy suspension (6 months minimum) would be treating umpires and other tournament employees with utter contempt. — Bobito ???? (@bobito64) February 23, 2022

wow! A.Zverev was more aggressive towards the umpire today than J.McEnroe in his best (worst?) days... in my opinion for today's behavior the Russian-German should be defaulted from the singles event — Voo de Mar (@VoodeMar) February 23, 2022

Hitting the umpire chair is already is unacceptable. That's what Med and Pliskova done before, but way below him. Zverev takes it to another level but nearly hitting him on his feet. Borderline assault and it was intentional. — Savin (@Savin_RF_Aswani) February 23, 2022