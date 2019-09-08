Serena Williams cruised into a 10th US Open final on Thursday as she brushed aside fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 to claim a record-equaling 101st win at Flushing Meadows. Serena Williams is seeking a 24th Grand Slam singles title to match Margaret Court's all-time record and will face Bianca Andreescu, who beat Belinda Bencic in the other semi-final, today in her bid for a record seventh US Open triumph. The 37-year-old American, who made her US Open debut in 1998, drew level with Chris Evert for the most wins in tournament history after advancing to a 33rd major final.

Live Match Score Updates between Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu, US Open 2019 women's singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium