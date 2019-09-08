Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu LIVE Score US Open 2019 Final: Serena Williams Look To Overcome 2018 Final Setback, Faces Bianca Andreescu
Updated:08 September 2019 00:22 IST
US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu: Serena Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 US Open final.
Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu Live Score: Serena Williams reached her 10th US Open final. © AFP
Serena Williams cruised into a 10th US Open final on Thursday as she brushed aside fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 to claim a record-equaling 101st win at Flushing Meadows. Serena Williams is seeking a 24th Grand Slam singles title to match Margaret Court's all-time record and will face Bianca Andreescu, who beat Belinda Bencic in the other semi-final, today in her bid for a record seventh US Open triumph. The 37-year-old American, who made her US Open debut in 1998, drew level with Chris Evert for the most wins in tournament history after advancing to a 33rd major final.
Live Match Score Updates between Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu, US Open 2019 women's singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium
- 00:22 (IST)Sep 08, 2019
What a title win will mean for Serena Williams!1. Serena Williams would match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Slam singles titles.2. She will claim an unprecedented seventh US Open title.3. She could become only the fourth mother in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title.4. Serena Williams would become the oldest women's champion in Grand Slam history.5. If she wins the finale it would give her 102 US Open match wins, one more than the record 101 she shares with Chris Evert
- 00:00 (IST)Sep 08, 2019
All set for the women's singles final!Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the US Open 2019 women's singles final between crowd favourite Serena Williams and the challenging teen Bianca Andreescu. Serena Williams has been on the final stage on nine occasions earlier. For Bianca Andreescu it will be the first shot at glory!
