Roger Federer will bid a final goodbye to competitive tennis later tonight on Friday as he plays his last match in the Laver Cup 2022. Federer will team up with his long-time rival Rafael Nadal in a doubles match representing Team Europe against the pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Federer had announced that his Laver Cup appearance this year will be the end of his career. He had been out of action for a while due to a knee injury.

Speaking ahead of the emotion farewell, Federer said that it was the right time for him to bid goodbye to his beloved tennis.

Watch Video: Federer speaks about his final match in Laver Cup 2022

A big chat with the big four from Team Europe.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/1n76evjmBA — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022

"I am happy they are going to have more battles and I am going to watch it from a couch or from the bed. Look, I am happy to go first because I am the oldest of the bunch and I tried long and hard to come back for the last few years and I think this is the right moment to go out.

"Like everyone said, the last few days have been special. Tennis has and will continue to mean the world to me. The boys are still here and a lot of new faces are coming up. Tennis is always bigger than any of us and it has great sharing the court that many times and having some cool battles. Some of the matches we have forgotten or we ignore them but they have connected us forever and it is special for us," Federer said

Federer broke Pete Sampras' record of 14 grand slam titles to become the record holder for the most slams won by a man. He was also the first men's player to win 20 grand slam titles. But recurring injuries had put a break on his career and his eternal rivals Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) eventually went ahead of him in he race for most slams.