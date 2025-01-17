US tennis great Pam Shriver revealed on Thursday that a horde of major trophies from her Hall of Fame career were stolen along with her car after she evacuated following the Los Angeles wildfire disaster, ESPN reported. Shriver told the network that her car containing the silverware was discovered missing early Thursday after it was parked outside a hotel in Marina del Rey. Shriver, 62, said five US Open trophies, five French Open plates, five Wimbledon trophies and one Australian Open trophy were inside the stolen vehicle.

"I was just starting to take things out to pack them in the car, and I was like, 'Where's the car?'" ESPN tennis analyst Shriver was quoted as saying by the network.

Shriver had removed the trophies from her home in Brentwood last Friday after returning to Los Angeles from a vacation in Hawaii.

Shriver had initially planned to travel to Melbourne from Hawaii to cover the Australian Open but returned to Los Angeles following last week's disaster, which has left at least 24 people dead and destroyed thousands of buildings.

Although her home was not damaged in last week's blaze, she has been staying at a hotel since her return as authorities work to restore heating and power to her property.

"It's really sad on so many levels that when people are at their lowest and in their most difficult times, people are doing things like this," Shriver said of the theft.

