Simona Halep Reclaims World Number One Ranking

Simona Halep has reclaimed the world number one ranking from Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, despite pulling out of last week's Dubai Championships due to a foot injury. Wozniacki, who was defending more points, was also absent in the United Arab Emirates. Halep is now over 400 points clear of the second-placed Dane. Garbine Muguruza is third after reaching the semi-finals in Dubai. Dubai champion Elina Svitolina, from Ukraine, remains fourth.