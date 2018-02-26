 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Simona Halep Reclaims World Number One Ranking

Updated: 26 February 2018 16:13 IST

Simona Halep has reclaimed the world number one ranking from Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, despite pulling out of last week's Dubai Championships due to a foot injury.

Simona Halep Reclaims World Number One Ranking
Halep has reclaimed the world number one ranking from Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki. © AFP

Simona Halep has reclaimed the world number one ranking from Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, despite pulling out of last week's Dubai Championships due to a foot injury. Wozniacki, who was defending more points, was also absent in the United Arab Emirates. Halep is now over 400 points clear of the second-placed Dane. Garbine Muguruza is third after reaching the semi-finals in Dubai. Dubai champion Elina Svitolina, from Ukraine, remains fourth.

WTA rankings on February 26

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 7,965 pts (+1)

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 7,525 (-1)

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6,175

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,480

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,080

6. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 5,000

7. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4,625

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,277

9. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,086 (+1)

10. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3,055 (-1)

11. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,930 (+1)

12. Julia Gorges (GER) 2,910 (-1)

13. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2,813

14. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2,725

15. Madison Keys (USA) 2,703

16. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2,486 (+1)

17. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2,433 (+1)

18. Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) 2,405 (+1)

19. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 2,362 (+1)

20. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 2,300 (+4)

Topics : Simona Halep Tennis
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Simona Halep has reclaimed the world number one ranking
  • Caroline Wozniacki is World No. 2
  • Halep is now over 400 points clear of the second-placed Wozniacki
Related Articles
Qatar Open: Simona Halep Wins On Return But Concerns Remain About Injury
Qatar Open: Simona Halep Wins On Return But Concerns Remain About Injury
Australian Open: Simona Halep Battles Into Final With Caroline Wozniacki
Australian Open: Simona Halep Battles Into Final With Caroline Wozniacki
Australian Open 2018: Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber Storm Into Semis As Chung Hyeon Dreams On
Australian Open 2018: Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber Storm Into Semis As Chung Hyeon Dreams On
Australian Open: Maria Sharapova Crashes Out As
Australian Open: Maria Sharapova Crashes Out As 'Almost Dead' Simona Halep Survives
Australian Open: Simona Halep Survives Marathon to Join Karolina Pliskova in Last 16
Australian Open: Simona Halep Survives Marathon to Join Karolina Pliskova in Last 16
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.