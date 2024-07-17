The Sania Mirza Tennis Academy is thrilld to announce the launch of "Step One To Be A Tennis Champ", a 5 day tennis camp designed to elevate the game of aspiring tennis players. This exciting tennis camp will take place from August 2nd to August 6th at the academy. "Step One To Be A Champ," is tailored for players of all levels who are eager to enhance their tennis skills. The camp will emphasize developing fundamental skills, improving technique and building confidence on the court. Participants will receive expert coaching from experienced and certified instructors who will offer personalized attention and guidance. Additionally the camp will feature sessions with a dietian and a sports psychologist to provide a holistic approach to the players development.

"Our goal is to provide a fun and engaging environment where players can develop their skills and passion for the sport," said Sania Mirza. "We want each participant to leave the camp feeling more confident and prepared to excel in their tennis journey.

The camp will include daily training sessions, drills and match play. Participants will also have the unique opportunity to learn from Sania Mirza herself and gain valuable insights into the world of professional tennis from Imran Mirza.