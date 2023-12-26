Indian tennis great Sania Mirza and former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib malik recently celebrated a special occasion. The star athletes' son Izhaan recently competed in a swimming competition and won a medal. Shoaib Malik posted the news on his Instagram account. Izhaan's Instagram account, which is managed by Sania Mirza, also posted images after the swimming competition. Sania Mirza is greatest women's tennis player that India has ever produced.

Shoaib Malik, the former Pakistan captain, recently shared an adorable video of his son showcasing his remarkable athletic skills. Mr Malik shared the short clip on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. It showed his son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, smashing an obstacle course while being assisted by a trainer. Notably, Izhaan's athletic skills may not come as much of a surprise as both his parents, Mr Malik and India's tennis star Sania Mirza, are known to be legends in the sports industry.

"Fitness runs in the family. Like father, like son," the former Pakistani all-rounder captioned the post.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik was quick to point a finger at KL Rahul after India's lost in the World Cup final. The wicket-keeper batter's poor strike rate in the middle-order, as per Malik, cost India the game.

"KL Rahul was just trying to bat through the 50 overs. He should not have done that and should have tried to play his game. If you're batting in tough conditions and the boundaries aren't coming easily, then at least you've got to rotate strike. That wasn't happening, there were a lot of dot balls," Shoaib Malik in a chat on A Sports.

"He has been taking a lot of responsibility when India lose quick wickets up front. If you will see his today's innings 66 off 107 balls, it was not a KL Rahul innings. He went into a zone, where he only wanted to play the whole fifty overs. He should have been a little more proactive," he added.