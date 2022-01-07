India's Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan registered a resounding straight-set win to cruise into the semifinals but it was the end of the road for compatriot Sania Mirza in their respective ATP and WTA tournaments in Adelaide on Friday. Bopanna and Ramkumar trounced the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 ATP 250 men's event. However, Sania and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok endured a bad day in the office as the two failed to make the summit clash of the Adelaide International 1 WTA event.

The duo put up a fiery fight but eventually lost their doubles semifinal tie 1-6 6-2 8-10 against local favourites Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in one hour five minutes.

The unseeded Indian pair of veteran Bopanna and Ramkumar will now clash with the fourth seeded Bosnian-Mexican duo of Tomislav Brkić and Santiago Gonzalez for a spot in the final.

The two Indians are pairing up for the first time on the ATP tour.

Should Bopanna and Ramkumar continue their good show the two may pair up for India's Davis Cup tie against Denmark scheduled to be played in New Delhi in March.

The two Adelaide events are tune up tournaments for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.