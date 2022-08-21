Legendary tennis star Roger Federer has been out of action since he was knocked out of Wimbledon last year. Multiple knee surgeries have kept him away from the court for over a year, but fans remain hopeful of one last dance from the 20-time Grand Slam winner. So when, on Sunday, the 41-year-old Swiss maestro took to Instagram to share a video of him having a practice session on a court, it sent his fans into a tizzy. In the video, Federer can be seen playing a few shots with some funky music playing in the background.

The post garnered over a million 'likes' inside an hour of him posting it and fans took to the comments section to pour in their love.

"The King is Back," one user wrote.

"Miss you soo muchh," wrote another.

"The king is back. All hail the king," one user commented while another wrote "Good to see you back on the court."

Meanwhile, fellow tennis player Stan Wawrinka left a series of fire emojis.

Federer will now be seen in action during the upcoming Laver Cup, where he'll be teaming up with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, among others for Team Europe.

The four players have dominated men's tennis for nearly two decades, capturing 66 of the past 76 Grand Slams and winning every Wimbledon title since 2003.

Promoted

Bjorn Borg's European team will take on John McEnroe's Team World in the fifth edition of the event at London's O2 Arena from September 23 to 25.

Team Europe are bidding for a fifth successive triumph at the three-day event, named after Australian great Rod Laver.