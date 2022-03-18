A "heartbroken" and "horrified" Roger Federer vowed to donate $500000 through his foundation "to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children," who have been facing the hardships of the Russian invasion. "My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace," the former world number 1 tweeted.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, said he will help Ukrainian children deal with this "extremely traumatic experience" by trying to provide "access to education".

"We will provide assistance to children from Ukraine who need care, about 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it's a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic experience.

"Through the Roger Federer Foundation we will be supporting War Child Holland with a donation of $500000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children," Federer further said in his statement.