The season-ending Davis Cup final between Spain and Netherlands will be an emotional affair in the tennis fraternity and for sports as a whole as legendary Spanish star Rafael Nadal will bid goodbye to the sport after this match on his home soil. The 22-time Grand Slam champion and an Olympic gold medalist, Nadal has been one of the poster boys of the sport along with other two stars of the 'Big Three', Swiss legend Roger Federer and ace Serbian and Olympic gold medalist Novak Djokovic since last two decades.

A last dance at home will be a perfect send-off to the legend, who has been in recent times slowed down by injuries. The 38-year-old will be teaming up with young sensation Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers. The three would be aiming to help Spain win their first-ever Davis Cup title since 2019, as per Olympics.com.

Alcaraz and Granollers are ranked world number three in men's singles and doubles respectively and Nadal has won the Davis Cup title four times with Spain.

The Davis Cup, is known as the World Cup of tennis, is the biggest team event in the sport involving national teams. The Final is the business end of the competition that starts with the Final 8 stage or quarter-finals.

Nadal's Spain will be playing the Netherlands, featuring stars like Wesley Koolhof and Tallon Griekspoor, in the Final 8 on Tuesday and a win over Dutch will witness them play Germany or Canada in their semifinal clash on Friday.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, with world number one Jannik Sinner of Italy, the reigning champions, USA, Australia and Argentina in the other bracket.

Malaga's Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena will host all the Davis Cup 2024 Final matches.

