Watch: Nick Kyrgios' Stunned Reaction As Ball Bounces Twice On Net During Montreal Master Quarter-final vs Hubert Hurkacz
Nick Kyrgios lost 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 1-6 to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-final of the ATP Montreal Masters.
Nick Kyrgios' nine-match winning streak came to an end on Friday with a three-set quarter-final loss to Hubert Hurkacz at the ATP Montreal Masters. The Australian lost 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 1-6 to Hurkacz of Poland. In the tie-breaker of the second set, Kyrgios gave an epic reaction after playing a drop shot to perfection. His reaction, after playing the shot, has gone viral on social media. He eventually went on to win the tie-breaker 7-6 (7/5).
Watch Nick Kyrgios' epic reaction here:
Kyrgios' reaction is everything here @NickKyrgios #OBN22 pic.twitter.com/R4QmX3nUVz— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 12, 2022
Hubert Hurkacz overcame 53 winners from Kyrgios to beat the Australian in three sets at the ATP Montreal Masters. The Polish eighth seed managed 43 winners of his own in a rapid-fire triumph that put him into his fourth semi-final at the Masters level. Hurkacz will next face Norway's fourth-seeded Casper Ruud, who crushed home hope Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-2, in 74 minutes.
"I was just running on fumes a bit towards the end," Kyrgios said after the match as quoted by AFP.
"That's normal. "But I feel good, feel confident. I've got three or four days of rest until Cincinnati. I'm going to use that, really capitalize and just rest and recover."
The pair hit a combined 39 aces, with Hurkacz striking 20 of them.
"Over the last two months, Nick has been playing incredibly," Hurkacz said.
"Today was a really tough match. Battling against him, it's very challenging, but it's also fun.
"Nick is a super opponent. He can make every single shot. He doesn't really have that many weaknesses, if any. I was just trying to serve good and stay aggressive."
(With AFP inputs)