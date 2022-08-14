Nick Kyrgios' nine-match winning streak came to an end on Friday with a three-set quarter-final loss to Hubert Hurkacz at the ATP Montreal Masters. The Australian lost 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 1-6 to Hurkacz of Poland. In the tie-breaker of the second set, Kyrgios gave an epic reaction after playing a drop shot to perfection. His reaction, after playing the shot, has gone viral on social media. He eventually went on to win the tie-breaker 7-6 (7/5).

Watch Nick Kyrgios' epic reaction here:

Hubert Hurkacz overcame 53 winners from Kyrgios to beat the Australian in three sets at the ATP Montreal Masters. The Polish eighth seed managed 43 winners of his own in a rapid-fire triumph that put him into his fourth semi-final at the Masters level. Hurkacz will next face Norway's fourth-seeded Casper Ruud, who crushed home hope Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-2, in 74 minutes.

"I was just running on fumes a bit towards the end," Kyrgios said after the match as quoted by AFP.

"That's normal. "But I feel good, feel confident. I've got three or four days of rest until Cincinnati. I'm going to use that, really capitalize and just rest and recover."

The pair hit a combined 39 aces, with Hurkacz striking 20 of them.

"Over the last two months, Nick has been playing incredibly," Hurkacz said.

"Today was a really tough match. Battling against him, it's very challenging, but it's also fun.

"Nick is a super opponent. He can make every single shot. He doesn't really have that many weaknesses, if any. I was just trying to serve good and stay aggressive."

(With AFP inputs)