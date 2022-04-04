One of the most exciting prospects in world tennis currently, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz along with the talented Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas mesmerised the crowd through some exceptional display of tennis skills in their Round of 16 match at the Miami Open recently. Although, Alcaraz won the match in straight sets 7-5, 6-3, there was nothing to separate the two players as far as their baseline play and first service game was concerned. Some hard-hitting strokes and clever use of drop shots did give rise to epic rallies that was enjoyed and appreciated by the crowd as they mostly remained in awe of young Alcaraz throughout.

However, a rally which did deserve mention was the one where both players, out of their position, decided to go for the famous "tweener" shot in a single rally.

During an intense exchange of volleys near the net, Alcaraz suddenly found himself struggling to keep the ball in play as he decided to gamble with the "tweeter" lob while running to the baseline with his back towards Tsitsipas. The lob was excellently placed.

But what happened next wasn't expected at all. Tsitsipas executed his own version of the "tweener" shot which was taken on superbly by Alcaraz. The Spaniard ended up winning the point with a soft drop volley to make the crowd go berserk.

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas both had the same win percentage on their first serves but the former had an excellent outing with his second. He registered a winning percentage of 50 on his second serve in comparison to 29 by Tsitsipas.

Promoted

Alcaraz then went on to win the next three matches to lift the Miami Open by defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 in the final.

Carlos, who turns 19 next month, became the youngest ever Miami Open champion in the process.