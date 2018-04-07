Leander Paes Becomes Most Successful Doubles Player In Davis Cup History

Leander Paes is now the most successful doubles player in Davis Cup history with 43 wins.

Leander Paes became the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup as he combined with Rohan Bopanna to not only grab a record 43rd win but also bring India back in the tie against China on Saturday. Forced to play together by All India Tennis Association (AITA), 44-year-old Paes and Bopanna downed a fighting Chinese pair of Mo Xin Gong and Ze Zhang 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-6(3) in the do-or-die doubles rubber of the Asia/Oceania Group I tie. India were trailing 0-2 in the tie after Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal suffered surprise tame defeats on Friday and needed a win in the doubles to stay alive in the tie.

The Indian youngsters will now have to win both the reverse singles to advance to the World Group Play-offs.

Paes, India's Davis Cup hero for years, was tied on 42 wins with Italian great Nicola Pietrangeli for long but finally managed to surpass him with a gritty performance on Saturday.

Paes had made his Davis Cup debut in 1990 along side Zeeshan Ali, who is now coach of the side, and grew into a legend in company of Mahesh Bhupathi, who is now the captain of the side.