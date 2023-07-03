World number one Iga Swiatek racked up the first five games on her way to sweeping past China's Zhu Lin to reach the Wimbledon second round on Monday. Reigning US Open and French Open champion Swiatek came through 6-1, 6-3 against her 34th-ranked opponent. Top seed Swiatek, who has yet to progress beyond the fourth round at the All England Club, will face either Martina Trevisan of Italy or Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo for a place in the last 32.

"I feel confident and did a good job of adjusting to grass," said the 22-year-old after an 81-minute win that was completed under the roof of Court One as heavy rain disrupted play on the outside courts.

"After winning Roland Garros last year, I felt overwhelmed but this year I took the time to appreciate it and then went back to work."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Advertisement