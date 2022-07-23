Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti reached his first ATP Tour final on Saturday with a straight-sets victory over Francisco Cerundolo at the Hamburg clay-court event. The 20-year-old won 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) to set up a final against world number six Carlos Alcaraz. "It means a lot for me," Musetti said. "It's a surprise for me because I was not playing my best tennis last week (in Bastad), so I didn't expect to be in the final here."

The world number 62 dominated the majority of the match but missed a match point when leading 5-4 in the second set when an underarm serve backfired.

Musetti regrouped though to win in a tie-break, beating an in-form Cerundolo who won the Bastad title last week.