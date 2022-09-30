Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer bid farewell to professional tennis last week after he played his last match at the Laver Cup. Playing alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal while representing Team Europe, Federer did not have the best possible result, as the duo ended up losing their match. Taking to Instagram, Federer highlighted how he lost his last doubles, singles and team event. He also advised not to overthink that "perfect ending".

"We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here's how mine went: Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles. Lost my last team event. Lost my voice during the week. Lost my job. But still, my retirement could not have been more peRFect and I'm so happy with how everything went. So don't overthink that perfect ending, yours will always be amazing in your own way," Federer wrote on Instagram.

After his last match at Laver Cup, Federer was in tears and was seen getting emotional. Nadal, also could not hold back his tears and the picture of the duo getting emotional in tandem went viral.

Federer and Nadal went down to Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 11-9 at the O2 arena.

In his entire career, Federer enjoyed a great rivalry with Nadal and Djokovic. Against the Spaniard Nadal, he played 40 times where the Swiss tennis player trailed 16-24. Against Djokovic, Federer is trailing 23-27.

Apart from eight Wimbledon titles, Federer went on to win five US Open titles, 1 French Open title and 6 Australian Open titles. Over his career, Federer enjoyed a great rivalry with the likes of Nadal and Djokovic. Touted as the 'Big Three', these stars dominated the sport like no one else has.

It was in the 2006 season, when Federer tasted the most success as he went on to win 12 singles titles and also had a match record of 92-5. The Swiss tennis maestro managed to reach the finals in an astounding 16 of the 17 tournaments he entered during the season.