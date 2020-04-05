"Coronavirus Go": Adorable Video Of Mahesh Bhupathi's Niece Will Melt Your Heart. Watch

Former Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi took to Twitter to share an adorable video of his niece, saying that she spread cheer in their family amid the 21-day national lockdown. "My 2 year old niece has had just about enough !! Yet has made us all smile all morning," he tweeted along with the video, where she can be seen trying to say "Coronavirus go". When asked why she wants that, she says "because the shop is closed," before going and sitting on a table.

My 2 year old niece has had just about enough !! Yet has made us all smile all morning #Aleya #ABC #lockdown pic.twitter.com/otmHpwbiT6 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 5, 2020

So, what does she want from the shop?

"A basketball," she says.

When told to then "ask her to go" so she can get her basketball, she has a slip of tongue and says "go basketball".

She later corrects herself to again say "Go coronavirus".

The adorable video has got nearly 10,000 views since Bhupathi posted it earlier on Sunday.

The lockdown was announced on March 24 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the total number of coronavirus cases in the country having crossed 3,000.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with over 40 elite sportspersons and asked them to spread awareness on the importance of staying at home and following the lockdown.

Mahesh Bhupathi became the first Indian to win a Grand Slam title, winning the mixed doubles event in 1997 at the Roland Garros.

He has won four men's doubles Grand Slam titles, three of them with Leander Paes. He has also won eight mixed doubles Grand Slam titles, the last two with Sania Mirza.