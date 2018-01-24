Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Timea Babos Enter Mixed Doubles Semis

India's Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos of Hungary entered the mixed doubles semi-finals at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Bopanna-Babos defeated Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal and Abigail Spears of USA in straight sets. The fifth-seeded Indo-Hungarian pair took one hour and 15 minutes to get the better of Cabal-Spears duo 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinal duel. It was a hard-fought encounter as Bopanna and Babos had to dig deep to squeeze out the win. In fact, Cabal and Spears had the better break point conversion rate, utilising three out of the seven that came their way as against Bopanna and Babos' 4:12 record.