Ashleigh Barty cruised to an easy win against Madison Keys in her women's singles semi-final match on Thursday to advance to the Australian Open final. Barty won 6-1, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena. Barty has never won the Australian Open and will be eyeing to win the grand slam title in her homeland to add to the French Open (2019) and Wimbledon (2021) titles she already has in the bag. In the finals, she will face the winner of Danielle Collins and Iga Swiatek second semi-final match.

More to follow...