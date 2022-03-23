Ashleigh Barty's shocking decision to retire from tennis on Wednesday at the age of just 25 shocked fans and players around the world as they took to social media to pay their tributes. Even Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza took to social media to hail the "unbelievable role model" and also wished her luck. Taking to Twitter, Mirza wrote, "What a legend @ashbarty .. tennis will miss you .. unbelievable role model on and off the court .. good luck mate for this next phase #inspiration".

Barty announced the news through a video on social media, where her close friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua was also present.

Also, the bombshell announcement came just weeks after Barty became the first home-grown champion of the Australian Open in 44 years.

"This is perfect for me. To share it with you, to talk to you about it. With my team, Loved ones. I will be retiring from tennis", she said in the video.

Barty also explained her decision to retire and said that it had been a "gut feeling" since her Wimbledon triumph last year.

"It's something I have been thinking for a long time and I have had a lot of incredible moments in my career that have been pivotal moments. Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and as an athlete when you work so hard your whole life for one goal", she said.

"I have been able to share that with so many incredible people but to be able to win Wimbledon, which was my dream, the one true dream that I wanted in tennis, that really changed my perspective. I just had that gut feeling after Wimbledon and had spoken to my team quite a lot about it", she further added.

During her illustrious career, Barty won the French Open in 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and Australian Open this year.