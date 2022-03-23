Women's world no. 1 Ashleigh Barty shocked tennis fans on Wednesday by announcing her retirement from the sport at the age of just 25. The Australian made the announcement through Instagram in an emotional video message with her close friend and former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua. The announcement comes just weeks after Barty became the first home-grown Australian Open champion in 44 years. In the video, Barty was also in tears towards the end and also said that she had been thinking about retiring since winning Wimbledon last year. Explaining why she chose Dellacqua to be present in her retirement video, Barty said, "I wasn't quite sure how I was going to do this. So many times in my professional and personal life, you have been there for me. I just couldn't think. There is no right way, there is no wrong way. It's just my way."

Making the bombshell announcement, she further added, "This is perfect for me. To share it with you, to talk to you about it. With my team, Loved ones. I will be retiring from tennis."

Barty had taken a hiatus from tennis in 2014 and returned professional in February 2016.

"I know I have done this before but in a very different feeling."

Talking about her other interests, Barty said, "The time is right now for me to step away and to chase other dreams and to put the records down."

Explaining her retirement decision, Barty revealed that she had been wanting to retire after winning Wimbledon last year.

"It's something I have been thinking for a long time and I have had a lot of incredible moments in my career that have been pivotal moments. Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and as an athlete when you work so hard your whole life for one goal. I have been able to share that with so many incredible people but to be able to win Wimbledon, which was my dream, the one true dream that I wanted in tennis, that really changed my perspective. I just had that gut feeling after Wimbledon and had spoken to my team quite a lot about it", she said.

"There was just a little part of me that wasn't quite satisfied. Then came the challenge of the Australian Open and that for me feels like my perfect way to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been."

Promoted

She also stated that she lacked the drive to continue playing tennis.

"I don't have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself for the top level, and I am spent. Physically I have nothing more to give", she said.