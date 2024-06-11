Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan gave their fans an adorable 'couple goals' moment after India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 match on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and co struggled with the bat and got bundled out for 119. Later, Team India dominated the proceedings with the ball, with Bumrah taking three wickets. In the end, India restricted Pakistan to 113/7 and pulled off a stunning victory by six runs.

After the match, Bumrah probably had one of the best interviews of his life as it was conducted by none other than his own wife, Sanjana. As the interview ended, Sanjana wished him luck and said, "We will see you again very soon."

To this statement of Sanjana, Bumrah said, "I shall see you again in 30 minutes." To add cherry on the cake, Sanjana hilariously asked, "What's for dinner?"

This was India's second victory in the ongoing T20 World Cup as they earlier defeated Ireland by eight wickets in their opening match.

"It feels really good. We felt we were a little under and the wicket got a little better after the sun came out. We were really disciplined so it feels good. Tried to hit the seam as much as I could, tried to be as clear as I could with my execution and it all came out well so I felt happy," said Bumrah after win over Pakistan.

"Felt like we were playing in India, really happy with the support and that gives us energy on the field. We focus on the now. We've played two games and played really well. You stick to your processes and look to play well," he added.

With his three-wicket haul against Pakistan, Bumrah became India's third-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket as he took his wicket tally to 79.

He surpassed India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has taken 78 wickets in 94 T20I matches.