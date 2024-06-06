Arshdeep Singh had a mixed day in the office in India's first 2024 T20 World Cup game against Ireland. After dismantling the Irish top order, Arshdeep had a couple of wayward overs, giving away cheap runs. He picked up Paul Stirling with his very first ball, and then cleaned up Andrew Balbirnie with the last ball of his first over. However, the rest of his spell was unsuccessful, causing many people on the internet to lose faith over his bowling ability.

Arshdeep's second over saw him give away 13 runs, including four wides. His last over was worse, as he conceded 16 runs, which significantly boosted the score of the struggling Ireland batting lineup. Ireland reached a total of 97, despite tottering at 50-8 at one stage.

Arshdeep ended his spell with figures of 4-0-35-2.

The Punjab Kings paceman drew mixed reactions from fans on social media, who were unimpressed with his bowling. Many felt that Arshdeep had not capitalised on his brilliant first over.

Arshdeep Singh's figures are 4-0-35-2 where the ball was swinging af, there was uneven bounce, there was grass on the pitch as well and Ireland in front#T20IWorldCup2024 — (@kurkureter) June 5, 2024

Arshdeep Singh conceded 16 runs in his last over.#INDvsIRE pic.twitter.com/AixHsycIw4 — Pratham Haluai (@pratham__haluai) June 5, 2024

Arshdeep Singh is only good when there is swing & when he can control that otherwise he is very very hittable. — Vipul Ghatol (@Vipul_Espeaks) June 5, 2024

Won't be surprised arshdeep singh bottle up some matches ...lad is way below average...#t20worldcup — IM RAHUL (@inswinger07) June 5, 2024

With the nature of pitches in the T20 World Cup so far being mostly on the slower side, Team India could choose to go with three frontline spinners. Experts have mostly stressed on Arshdeep keeping his place in the side.

"Arshdeep just offers you a little more variety," Sanjay Manjrekar had said on Star Sports ahead of the T20 World Cup.

It must be noted that Arshdeep remains India's highest-wicket taker in T20I cricket over the last 12 months.

He also picked up 19 wickets for Punjab Kings in the recently-concluded IPL 2024, but at an economy of more than 10.

India will expect Arshdeep to be on the money, as their second game is against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9. Arshdeep will go head-to-head against Pakistan's own left-arm pacemen Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir.